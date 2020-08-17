Fairfax County fire officials are investigating a fatal fire in the Bailey’s Crossroads area early Sunday.
Firefighters responded around 1 a.m. to the home in the 5800 block of Arnet Street. Arriving units observed smoke coming from the top floor of a two-story home.
Firefighters removed one occupant from the second floor and the person died at the scene, according to a news release. An autopsy will determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.
Seven other occupants of the home were able to get out before the firefighters arrived. A neighbor discovered the fire and called 911.
The American Red Cross is assisting 10 residents who were displaced because of the fire.
Fire investigators determined the fire originated in a bedroom on the second floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Damages as a result of the fire are approximately $93,750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.