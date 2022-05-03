The Fairfax County Department of Transportation will host an online public-information meeting for the Dolley Madison Corridor Study on Wednesday, May 11 at 7 p.m.
The study focuses on seven intersections between Tysons and downtown McLean.
The event will provide an opportunity to share community feedback on improvement concepts and survey results from the previous community meeting in 2019, new alternatives and additional volume considerations as a result of COVID, study findings and recommendations.
For information on participating, and on the project itself, see the Website at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/transportation/study/dolley-madison-corridor. Comments and feedback will be accepted through May 25.
