An update on the master plan for the redevelopment of the Fairfax County Judicial Complex – also known as the Massey Complex – will be shared during a virtual meeting set for Thursday, May 28 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The master plan will provide the county government with a road map for future growth on the site. The goal is to consider current development needs while planning for future activity.
The final master plan will assess priority county uses for the site, including future criminal-justice, public-safety, housing and human-services needs, and be completed in coordination with the city of Fairfax, where it is located, county officials said.
The public is invited to provide input on the future of the site. Anyone who is interested in attending the virtual meeting should contact the project manager (ellen.vanhully-bronson@fairfaxcounty.gov) to receive instructions for logging in to the Zoom meeting. A dial-in number will be provided to those wanting to listen in.
Planning began in June 2018, with the third phase of planning about 90 percent complete. For information on the initiative, see the Website at https://bit.ly/2Wajia9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.