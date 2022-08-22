The town of Vienna on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Vienna Police Headquarters, located at 215 Center St., S.
After the ceremony, attendees will be invited to sample light refreshments and tour the brand-new facility, which is larger than the circa-1994 building it is replacing and has secured parking, improved interview rooms and evidence-storage areas, an indoor firing range and a community room.
The police department also will provide tours of the facility on Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
