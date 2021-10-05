[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A local member of the House of Delegates was among just three across the commonwealth who saw an opponent pick up the endorsement of the political-action wing of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
NOVABIZPAC (the Northern Virginia Business Political Action Committee) endorsed Republican Sarah White over Democratic incumbent Marcus Simon in the 53rd District, which includes portions of Falls Church and McLean.
Only two other challengers (Republicans Nick Clemente in the 10th District and Harold Pyon in the 40th) were endorsed over incumbents (Democrats Wendy Gooditis and Dan Helmer, respectively).
Members of NOVABIZPAC, which is chaired by Scott McGeary of Washington Gas, met over the course of five weeks to interview candidates and determine how well their policy positions align with the Northern Virginia Chamber’s.
Other Democratic incumbents in the Sun Gazette coverage area received the organization’s nod:
• In the 34th District, incumbent Del. Kathleen Murphy was endorsed over Republican Gary Pan.
• In the 35th District, incumbent Mark Keam won the nod over Republican Kevin McGrath.
• In the 48th District, Del. Rip Sullivan was endorsed over Republican Edward Monroe.
