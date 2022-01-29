The McLean Community Center will host a panel discussion in conjunction with its “Traveling While Black” exhibition on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the center.
The “Talk Back, Look Forward” discussion will feature Ben’s Chili Bowl founder and owner Virginia Ali; civil-rights veteran Courtland Cox; Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams; philanthropist Samaria Rice; and Rev. Dr. Sandra Butler-Truesdale. The event will be moderated by media strategist Joshua Henry Jenkins.
Admission is free, but registration is required. A catered, boxed meal from Ben’s Chili Bowl will be available beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The “Traveling While Black” virtual-reality experience will run through Feb. 12 at the McLean Community Center. Admission is free, but registration is required.
For information, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.