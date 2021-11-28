[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
An employee at Chick-fil-A, 538 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Nov. 19 at 1:09 p.m. that a man was panhandling in front of the restaurant and blocking customers from entering the establishment.
When the employee asked the man to leave the area, he allegedly became disorderly.
The employee banned the man from the business and police told the man he may be arrested if he returns.
