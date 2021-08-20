[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Park Authority during a virtual ceremony in November will bestow the agency’s 2021 Elly Doyle Park Service Awards to volunteers working at Observatory Park at Turner Farm, Lake Accotink Park and Accotink.
This year’s honorees are:
• Jeffrey Kretsch, who since 2012 has logged more than 1,784 hours as a volunteer on duty at Observatory Park at Turner Farm. As part of the volunteer group from The Analemma Society, which promotes the study of science through astronomy, Kretsch and the team host regular observation programs at the park’s observatory that are free to the public most Friday nights.
During the pandemic, Kretsch helped the Park Authority transition to “virtual” programming, personally led virtual lectures and encouraged other volunteers to do the same. He also helped the Park Authority prepare an application to have the Observatory Park become an international Urban Dark Sky place.
• Volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints D.C. South Mission, who during the past year cleared an area at Lake Accotink Park in Springfield of invasive-plant species and then planted native plants. The group worked every Saturday morning, removing invasive plants that have overrun the area, sometimes working square-foot-by-square-foot to remove intricate root systems.
In addition, the numerous volunteers have performed other tasks, from cutting back invasive plants to making protective wire “cages” to prevent deer browsing, thus ensuring the success of the young trees. With the group’s assistance, more than 360 native plants were planted over two fall plantings.
• Friends of Accotink Creek, which has used a variety of means to protect the watershed, educate future environmental stewards and make positive change in the natural world. The group recently sponsored a speaker to visit the area and monitor the local vernal pools where frogs and salamanders breed. The organization filmed the event, with the idea of distributing short videos to local teachers.
The group addresses climate change at a grass-roots level by removing invasive plants and planting dozens of native trees, supporting Fairfax County’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions. Volunteers have removed more than 1,500 bags of trash from the local watershed. The group aims to protect environmental and recreational areas, while ensuring that there is also an educational component.
The Park Authority established the Elly Doyle Park Service Award in 1988 in recognition of former Park Authority Board Chairman and member Ellamae Doyle’s years of outstanding service toward the preservation of parkland, and establishment of natural and recreational areas for the benefit of county residents. The awards publicly recognize a volunteer or group of volunteers for outstanding contributions to Fairfax County parks.
