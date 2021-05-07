[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) will hold a virtual public-information meeting May 24 at 7 p.m. to review the development concept for McLean Central Park.
The 28-acre park, located at 1468 Dolley Madison Blvd., currently offers visitors a variety of natural spaces and active-recreation areas, including tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds, trails and a gazebo for concerts.
The Park Authority Board in 2013 approved a revised master plan with potential upgrades, including an amphitheater, parking lot, dog park, seating areas, a bridge replacement, and improvements to the park’s trail network. Officials will develop a timeline for constructing the improvements later in the design process.
Park Authority staff at the meeting will present the development concepts and answer questions from the public. Residents may watch the meeting at www.publicinput.com/McLeanCentralPark or listen to it by calling (855) 925-2801 and entering the access code 2881. Preregistration is optional and not required.
The Park Authority will accept comments about the proposed development concept until June 25. To view the project’s Web page, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/planning-development/development/mcleancentralpark.
For more information, contact FCPA’s Public Information Office at (703) 324-8662 or send an e-mail to parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov.
