The Fairfax County Park Authority has begun accepting application from those seeking to become resident-curator of another of its properties, this one located in the Vienna area.
Ash Grove is one of the few standing 18th-century Virginia houses. The original portion of the house was constructed in 1790. The house sits on approximately an acre of land between the densely wooded Old Courthouse Spring Branch stream valley and the Westwood Village townhouse subdivision.
The Park Authority’s resident-curator program offers long-term lease agreements to qualified tenants. The curator leases are without charge in exchange for a financial commitment and approved rehabilitation of the property by those becoming curators.
The deadline for submitting applications for the Ash Grove property is Wednesday, Nov. 17.
“Curators will be determined through an open and competitive process based on several criteria, including a formal proposal, demonstrated experience and competency in historic preservation techniques, financial capabilities, and the incorporation of public benefits,” Park Authority officials said.
