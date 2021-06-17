[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A year after the annual Fairfax County Park Authority summer-concert series was killed off due to COVID, it is back.
A total of 130 free concerts, ranging from bluegrass to classical, will be presented throughout the next three months in venues across the county.
The series, which starts July 7, has returned thanks to “a strong partnership between government, volunteers, business sponsors, individual donors and the Fairfax County Park Foundation,” Park Authority officials said.
For information, see the Website at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/performances.
