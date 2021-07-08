[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
With COVID-19 restrictions now lifted, there is more room for those wishing to tour the Fairfax County Park Authority’s Sully Plantation.
Guided tours explore all three floors of the 1794 historic home and typically last 45 minutes to an hour. With your guide, explore the home of Northern Virginia’s first Congressman, Richard Bland Lee, and learn how life was very different in the 18th century.
Tours are offered Thursdays through Sundays at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $7 for students and seniors. Children under 5 are admitted free.
In addition to tours of the main house, the Forgotten Road tour is available. This outdoor walking tour of the historic outbuildings focuses on the lives of enslaved people who supported the family and multi-faceted farm operations. Participants will explore the historic kitchen, laundry, smokehouse, dairy and slave quarters. Forgotten Road tours are offered 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, weather permitting.
For information, see the Website at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/sully-historic-site.
