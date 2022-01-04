[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate a crash that killed a pedestrian Dec. 30 at 9 p.m. on Chain Bridge Road just south of Tysons Boulevard in Tysons.
Preliminarily, detectives determined that the victim, Filadelfo Ramos Marquez, 74, of Annandale, had been crossing Chain Bridge Road from west to east just south of Tysons Boulevard and was not at a crosswalk.
A 2010 Toyota Camry being driven south on Chain Bridge Road struck Ramos Marquez in the roadway. Rescue personnel took Ramos Marquez to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Preliminarily, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. Police ask anyone with information about this crash to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (703) 280-0543.
This was the 14th pedestrian fatality in the county in 2021. As of that date in 2020, there also had been 14 pedestrian fatalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.