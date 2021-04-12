[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A 36-year-old man died following a crash that occurred April 9 at 10:12 p.m. near Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in the Falls Church area, Fairfax County police said.
Detectives from the department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit preliminarily have determined that Ramakant Bhusal of Falls Church was crossing from the south side of Arlington Boulevard outside of the crosswalk near Graham Road. The driver of a 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on Arlington Boulevard and struck Bhusal in the left travel lane.
The driver remained at the scene of the crash.
Rescue personnel took Bhusal to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Preliminarily, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver, police said. The investigation remains active.
This was the third pedestrian fatality in the county this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.