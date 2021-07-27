A 61-year-old Falls Church man was struck by a vehicle and killed July 25 as he crossed a road in Tysons, Fairfax County police said.
The event marks the county’s eighth pedestrian fatality in 2021.
The incident occurred at 11:05 p.m. on Chain Bridge Road at International Drive. The pedestrian, identified as Jose Matias Monjaras, was crossing Chain Bridge Road when he was struck by a 2015 Toyota Corolla being driven north on Chain Bridge Road. The driver, who traversed the intersection on a green light, remained at the scene.
Despite lifesaving efforts by rescue personnel, Monjaras succumbed to his injuries. Preliminarily, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver, police said. The investigation remains active and details of the investigation will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review.
Police ask anyone with information about this crash to contact the department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at (703) 280-0543. Tips also may be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or texting “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to contact you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.