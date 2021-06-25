[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
One northbound lane of Tysons Boulevard again will be closed this summer for community recreation as the region continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Fairfax County officials said.
The closure will begin July 6 and will give pedestrians and bicyclists access to a half-mile stretch of road from Westbranch Drive to the pedestrian entrance of Lillian Court at Tysons Galleria (right before International Drive), connecting with bike lanes on both Park Run and Westpark drives.
Residents also will have access to community amenities such as nearby Capital Bikeshare stations and a park at the corner of Westbranch Drive and Tysons Boulevard. County officials have not determined the closure’s duration.
In spring 2020, the Fairfax Alliance for Better Bicycling, Tysons Partnership and others asked the Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to consider closing the same lane of Tysons Boulevard to support active transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FCDOT and VDOT closely will monitor traffic conditions, and will reassess the closure if traffic patterns change. Data collected as part of this project also will be used to support assessment of future transportation projects.
With the new, temporary traffic pattern, motorists should:
• Slow down when driving and be on the lookout for pedestrians and bicyclists.
• Watch out for cars, pedestrians and bicyclists turning into businesses or residences.
For more information, visit the project’s Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/transportation/tysons-boulevard-lane-closure.
Due to the lane closure, Fairfax Connector Routes 494 and 495 will not serve stops Nos. 6364 and 6365 along Tysons Boulevard.
For stop No. 6364 (Tysons Boulevard/Westbranch Drive), passengers should use stop No. 6362 (Tysons Boulevard/Galleria Drive) as an alternate.
For stop No. 6365 (Tysons Boulevard/Park Run Boulevard), passengers should use stop No. 2442 (International Drive/Greensboro Drive) as an alternate.
Those who have questions about Fairfax Connector’s services and schedule should visit www.fairfaxconnector.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.