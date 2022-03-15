Home-buyers in Fairfax County last month paid 7.1 percent more for each square foot of interior space they now occupy, as the local real-estate market continues to reach stratospheric sales levels.
The average per-square-foot cost of Fairfax County properties that went to closing in February was $331, according to figures compiled by MarketStats by ShowingTime and reported March 11.
That was up from $309 per square foot on average a year before, as Fairfax and every major jurisdiction in the Washington region posted year-over-year increases.
Leading the pack, as normal, was the District of Columbia, which saw an increase of 1.5 percent to $538 per square foot.
Arlington ($497, up 7.8 percent), Falls Church ($455, up 10.2 percent) and Alexandria ($431, up 10.5 percent) were next. After Fairfax County came Montgomery County ($293, up 11.4 percent), Loudoun County ($270, up 16.9 percent), Prince George’s County ($235, up 8.8 percent) and Prince William County ($225, up 15.4 percent).
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All February 2022 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
