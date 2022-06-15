They arm-wrestled almost to parity in May, but Philadelphia retains a commanding lead over Fairfax County for real-estate-sales supremacy in the Mid-Atlantic.
Fairfax County recorded 1,754 home sales for the month (off 11.3% due largely to a dearth of inventory) while Philadelphia scored 1,765 homes going to closing (up 0.7% from a year before), according to data reported June 14 based on data provided by MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
For the first five months of the year, Philly’s home-sales total of 7,849 is up 0.6 percent from 7,804 from a year before, while Fairfax’s total of 6,531 is down 11.3 percent.
Philadelphia traditionally has been the sales leader across the Mid-Atlantic region, but with 2020 turned higgledy-piggledy by COVID, Fairfax moved up that year from bridesmaid to bride. The year-end total for 2020 was 16,739 for Fairfax, 16,317 for Philadelphia – not a landslide, but a respectable victory.
In 2021, however, Philadelphia’s rebound was in full swing. As a result, sales were 19,407 for Fairfax County but 19,904 for the comeback-kid Philadelphia.
Bright MLS tracks sales data for more than 70 localities across the Mid-Atlantic. Over its entire coverage area, sales for the first five months of 2022 totaled 112,238, down 7.3
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.