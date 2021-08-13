[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It could be a race to the finish for real-estate supremacy in the Mid-Atlantic.
With seven months of data down and five to go, Fairfax County slightly trails Philadelphia in total sales across the region, according to figures reported Aug. 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing data from Bright MLS.
Through July 31, the City of Brotherly Love (unless the brother is rooting for an out-of-town sports team or prefers a different venue’s cheesesteak, that is) had 11,686 residential transactions, compared to 11,560 for Fairfax County.
Traditionally, Philadelphia leads the Mid-Atlantic pack, with Fairfax County the top bridesmaid. But because of stronger-than-in-Virginia government-imposed lockdowns in Pennsylvania last year owing to COVID, sales lagged in Philly. The traditional order was thus reversed.
Compared to the first seven months of 2020, Philadephia has seen a sales increase of 46.6 percent versus 30.4 percent for Fairfax County. Both are well above the Mid-Atlantic year-over-year increase of 24.1 percent.
Rounding out the top five in terms of January-to-July sales were Montgomery County, Md. (9,006, up 30.5 percent); Baltimore County, Md. (7,145, up 18.6 percent); and Anne Arundel County, Md. (7,003, up 22.9 percent).
Following them were Prince George’s County, Md. (6,993, up 21.8 percent); Montgomery County, Pa. (6,887, up 28.3 percent); Baltimore City (6,824, up 30.5 percent); the District of Columbia (6,629, up 31.3 percent); and Prince William County, Va. (5,322, up 22 percent). Just outside the top 10 was Loudoun County at 4,653, up 20.7 percent.
Figures represent most, but not all, sales during the period. Figures for July 2021 are preliminary and are subject to revision.
