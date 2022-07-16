When it comes to the battle for home-sales supremacy in the Mid-Atlantic region, it’s not over until we say it’s over.
And while there is plenty of 2022 still to come, we have to say it: It’s over.
Fairfax County continues to trail well behind Philadelphia for the top jurisdiction, home-sales-wise, in the Mid-Atlantic, falling back even more after tumbling in June.
According to figures reported by Bright MLS based on data from MarketStats by ShowingTime, Fairfax County had 1,596 sales for the month, down 28.7 percent from a year before, while Philadelphia posted a sales total of 1,839, down 10.3 percent.
Add June’s figures to other months in the year, and the first-half-of-2022 total is 9,769 transactions in the, cough, City of Brotherly Love (off 1.2% from last year) and 8,156 in Fairfax County (off 15.8%).
Philadelphia traditionally has been the sales leader across the Mid-Atlantic region, but with 2020 turned higgledy-piggledy by COVID, Fairfax moved up that year from bridesmaid to bride. The year-end total for 2020 was 16,739 for Fairfax, 16,317 for Philadelphia – not a landslide, but a victory.
In 2021, however, Philadelphia’s rebound was in full swing. As a result, sales were 19,407 for Fairfax County but 19,904 the Philadelphia.
In terms of total sales for the first six months of 2022, the top 10 among the 70-plus jurisdictions in the Mid-Atlantic region were Montgomery County, Md. (6,553); Baltimore City (5,600); Baltimore County (5,540); Prince George’s County (5,444); Montgomery County, Pa. (5,362); the District of Columbia (5,046); Anne Arundel County (4,844); and Prince William County (3,748). Each jurisdiction posted declines from the same period in 2021.
For the Mid-Atlantic as a whole, there were 141,014 home sales during the first six months of the year, down 9.4 percent from 2021.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
