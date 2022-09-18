The Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia will host a pickleball mixer and happy hour on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lake House, 11450 Baron Cameron Ave. in Reston.
The event will include friendly games of pickleball, plus live entertainment, appetizers and refreshments.
The event will support efforts by the Shepherd’s Center to “transform aging into an empowering experience to live a life of meaning,” the organization said.
“Wonderful and meaningful friendships evolve from neighbors helping neighbors,” the organization noted.
For information, see the Website at www.scnova.org.
