Pickleballerz, a Chantilly indoor pickleball facility, recently made a $600 donation to the charitable organization Food for Neighbors, the money having been raised in conjunction with a St. Patrick’s Day pickleball social event on March 17.
Food for Neighbors’ mission is to end child hunger in the Northern Virginia area by raising awareness and community involvement.
Karen Joseph, executive director of Food for Neighbors, said the funding would be put to good use.
“It’s going to be a busy spring and summer as we continue to distribute food, and your generous contribution will help immensely,” she said to Pickleballerz owners Beverly and Greg Raelson.
They chose Food for Neighbors as the recipient of the funding because of their previous involvement participating in the organization’s Red Bag Program with other members of their community.
“Food security is so important to live an active, healthy life,” said Greg Raelson. “We felt that as a local business in the area, helping another local organization like Food for Neighbors who work so hard to get our area’s youth their nutritional needs met is so important. No child should struggle with hunger.”
Many of Pickleballerz’ players contributed to the effort, with support from local businesses such as Mobius Records in Fairfax, ACME Pie Co. in Arlington, Glory Days Grill and Craftsman Auto Care, among others, who all donated prizes for the social.
