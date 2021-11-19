[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It was off-limits to a cheering general public this year, but the annual Plane Pull at Washington Dulles International Airport still managed to pull in $180,000 in support of Special Olympics Virginia.
Teams raised funds for the chance to square off against a FedEx jet, with the team pulling it the designated length quickest deemed the winner.
The annual event was won, as it has been for many years, by a team from the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, whose members “look more like an NFL offensive line” than sheriff’s deputies, marveled Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority CEO Jack Potter.
The plane pull has been a highlight of annual Dulles Day festivities, but that airport festival has been on hold over the past two years due to the pandemic. Potter recently said the airports authority hopes to have it back in 2022, conditions permitting.
