The playground at the Fairfax County Park Authority’s Tysons Pimmit Park will be closing temporarily to allow for the replacement of the existing picnic shelter at the park.
Work on the installation of the new shelter is expected to continue through late February at the park, 7584 Leesburg Pike.
The $120,000 project is being funded a park bond authorized by voters in 2016.
