[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on June 9 at 12:12 p.m. dispatched units to a reported townhouse fire in the 400 block of Council Drive, N.E., in Vienna.
Units arrived on the scene of a two-story, middle-unit townhouse with smoke evident from the roof. Crews rapidly located and extinguished a fire in a second-floor bedroom. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.
Two occupants were home at the time of the fire. A plumber who was sweating pipe in a second-floor bathroom briefly went to his truck parked outside and, upon re-entering the home, heard the smoke alarm sounding.
Upon further investigation, he observed smoke visible from the area where he was sweating pipe. The worker and one of the occupants called 911 and they all evacuated the home.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started within the wall between the bedroom closet and second-floor bathroom. The cause of the fire was an open-flame device (the plumber’s blowtorch) that ignited nearby combustibles.
The fire displaced two occupants, who denied assistance offered by the Red Cross. The fire caused about $148,750 worth of damage, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.