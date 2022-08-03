Fairfax County police have arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself inside the Walmart store at 1500 Cornerside Blvd. in Tysons.
Police dispatched officers to the store on July 26 at 6:45 p.m. after the suspect, identified as Demetrius Mills, allegedly exposed himself to a woman and juvenile who were shopping in the clothing section.
Mills, who does not have a fixed address, walked away but returned to the clothing section a second time and reportedly exposed himself again. The man left the store prior to officers arriving, police said.
Hours later, Walmart loss-prevention officers saw him nearby and called police. Officers found Mills and took him into custody. Authorities have charged Mills with two counts each of indecent liberties and indecent exposure and are holding him without bond on those felony charges at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
Mills also is a suspect in other recent exposure cases, county police said. Detectives are seeking more information about incidents that occurred in Tysons between July 24 and 26 in the area of Tysons Square Shopping Center, 8359 Leesburg Pike, and Walmart, 1500 Cornerside Blvd.
Police ask those who think they were victims of indecent exposure or have additional information about these cases to call the department’s Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800 and press Option 3. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at (866) 411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000. Callers should leave contact information if they wish a detective to follow up with them.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
