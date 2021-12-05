[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A driver was attempting to pull onto Maple Avenue from the Vienna Plaza Shopping Center near Pleasant Street, S.W., on Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. when a man walking on the sidewalk became agitated that part of her vehicle was blocking the sidewalk, Vienna police said.
The man began screaming at the driver and kicking the passenger side of her vehicle. The man then approached her driver’s side door, kicked the car again and began punching the window, police said.
The driver, feeling threatened, quickly pulled onto the roadway, where her vehicle stalled at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Pleasant Street.
Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the man. The woman’s vehicle was towed from the scene. This case remains under investigation, police said.
