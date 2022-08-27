Fairfax County police on Aug. 24 at 4:54 p.m. responded to the reported burglary of an occupied home in the 800 block of Alvermar Ridge Drive in McLean.
Officers saw a Jeep Compass leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop.
Police arrested the Jeep’s driver, a 20-year-old man, and authorities have charged him with possession of fictitious identification, forging a public document, identity theft to avoid arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Police also arrested three passengers, all juveniles, whom authorities have charged with possession of fictitious identification, forging a public document and identity theft to avoid arrest. Authorities held all four suspects without bond.
The investigation remains active as detectives continue to review and collect further evidence and information in this case to see if additional charges will be forthcoming, police said.
