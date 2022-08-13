Authorities have arrested a 21-year-old Falls Church man and charged him with aggravated sexual battery that allegedly occurred while has was working as a caretaker at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Fairfax County police said Aug. 12.
The victim, who requires round-the-clock, long-term care because of his condition, on July 7 told a hospital technician that his previous caretaker allegedly had sexually assaulted him in April. The caretaker allegedly had fondled the victim’s genitalia on two separate occasions, police said.
Hospital officials on July 8 notified detectives from the police department’s Major Crimes Bureau and they responded to assume the investigation. Detectives identified the caretaker as Hektor Fernando Alvarez.
Alvarez was employed by Metropolitan Healthcare Services (MHS), a company contracted by Inova to provide sitter services for patients. He is no longer employed by MHS, police said.
After a monthlong investigation by detectives, police arrested Alvarez on Aug. 9 on the charge of aggravated sexual battery with a victim through mental incapacity or helplessness. Authorities originally held him without bond, but later released him on a secured bond.
