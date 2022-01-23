Vienna police in recent weeks have been notified about scams that have defrauded local residents.
• A woman living in the 800 block of Plum Street, S.W., told Vienna police she had been defrauded of money on Dec. 27 last year. The victim had responded to an e-mail regarding a McAfee computer anti-virus account and followed the contact’s instructions to wire money.
The following day, the resident received an e-mail from someone claiming to be with the FBI, who advised her of an issue with her computer and instructed her to pay a fine to correct the matter.
Vienna police issued a warning earlier in January after receiving two other reports of McAfee anti-virus scams.
• A woman living in the 400 block of Mill Street, S.E., told Vienna police that, sometime between Dec. 28 last year and Jan. 13, someone used her personal information to open a Macy’s credit account and made purchases.
• A man living in the 600 block of Spring Street, S.E., reported on Jan. 14 at 2:56 p.m. that when trying to open a bank account, the bank instructed him to provide a tax EIN (employer identification number) for the account.
The resident accessed what he believed to be an IRS Website via his cell phone and entered his personal information before he realized the Website was fraudulent.
• In another computer-anti-virus scam, a resident living in the 200 block of Walnut Lane, N.W., told Vienna police on Jan. 19 at 12:33 p.m. about receiving an e-mail that appeared to come from NortonLifeLock, showing charges to the victim’s account.
The resident called the number listed in the e-mail to discuss the charges. After following the caller’s direction, the resident was defrauded of money from his bank account, police said.
