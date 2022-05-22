An administrator at Cedar Lane School, 101 Cedar Lane, S.W., told Vienna police on May 16 at 9:24 a.m. that a man had come into the school’s office on May 12, inquired about how to submit an employment application with them and become disorderly with one of the employees.
The following day, the man was observed walking around the school’s property, police said.
On May 16, the man returned to the school again. Officers located the man as he was walking on Cedar Lane and, at the request of the school’s administration, banned him from the school property.
Police advised the man he would be charged with trespassing if he returned.
