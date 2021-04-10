[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna police responded April 7 at 5:41 p.m. to a reported fight at the Vienna Dog Park, 700 Courthouse Road, S.W.
According to police, the incident began when a woman’s dog attacked another canine at the park. The owner of the second dog pulled the attacking dog off of his, and allegedly kicked the furry assailant.
The incident then escalated with the man and woman physically assaulting each other, police said.
Police advised both parties of the warrant process should they wish to pursue assault charges against each other.
