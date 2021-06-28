[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A dog walker was walking a client’s dog in the 400 block of Center Street, N., on June 11 between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. when she noticed a man in a neighboring house acting suspiciously and watching her, Vienna police said.
As the dog walker was leaving her client’s home, the man stood in his doorway and exposed himself to her, police said.
