Vienna police dispatched officers to 138 Patrick St., S.E., on May 20 at 4:54 p.m. after receiving a report of a single-vehicle accident.
Police located the driver of the vehicle that struck a building, and during interaction with him detected signs of impairment, police said.
After the driver failed a series of field-sobriety tests, police arrested the driver for driving under the influence and had the 20-year-old Vienna man take an official breath test.
While police were performing the test, the man suffered a medical emergency and had to be taken to the hospital, police said.
Police obtained a search warrant for the driver’s blood and released him on a summons.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.