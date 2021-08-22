[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A pedestrian was walking eastbound on the sidewalk in the 800 block of Maple Avenue, E., on Aug. 14 at 12:30 p.m. when a vehicle exiting the parking lot at Westwood Country Club struck the pedestrian, resulting in a minor injury.
The driver fled the scene without stopping, police said.
