A Vienna police officer was traveling westbound on Maple Avenue in the left lane on Nov. 13 at 2:47 a.m. when another vehicle being driven in the right lane partially crossed over into the left lane, almost striking the police cruiser, Vienna police said.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and upon interacting with the driver detected signs of impairment. Police arrested the man after he failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests.
After the driver provided a sample of his breath for analysis, police took the 46-year-old Oakton man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving while intoxicated.
