On March 18 at 8:30 p.m., a driver was stopped at a red light on Tapawingo Road, S.W., at the intersection with Nutley Street when the vehicle was hit by a second vehicle.
The driver of the striking vehicle then fled in it eastbound on Tapawingo, police said.
The vehicle was later recovered in Fairfax County with front-end damage. It was determined that the vehicle had been stolen out of Fairfax County.
