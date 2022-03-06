A Vienna police officer on Feb. 25 at 1:53 a.m. observed a driver commit a traffic violation in the 2100 block of Chain Bridge Road and initiated a traffic stop.
Upon interacting with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment. The driver failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests, police said.
The officer issued a summons to the man charging him with driving while intoxicated and offered to call an Uber for him and his passenger. The man refused to sign the summons and stated he and the passenger would walk home.
After contacting the Office of Foreign Missions, the officer determined that the driver had full diplomatic immunity.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.