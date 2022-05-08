A dump truck with the roll-over bar extended backed out of a construction site in the 200 block of Elm Street, S.W., on May 2 at 3:32 p.m., and as it began to drive away, the bar snagged electrical lines, Vienna police said.
The lines severed the utility pole and the electrical wire fell to the ground, causing a fire on a lawn. The Vienna Volunteer Fire Department and Dominion Energy immediately responded, police said.
Police issued the dump truck’s driver a summons charging improper backing.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
