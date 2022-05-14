A motorist was traveling southbound in the 1200 block of Cottage Street, S.W., on May 9 at 1:57 when the vehicle struck a parked trailer, Vienna police said.
The impact caused the vehicle to overturn, police said.
Rescue personnel responded, but the driver refused treatment. Upon interacting with the driver, officers detected signs of impairment and arrested the driver after he failed to complete a series of sobriety tests.
Police transported the 29-year-old Vienna man to Vienna Police Headquarters, where he provided a sample of his breath for analysis. Police then took the man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving while intoxicated.
