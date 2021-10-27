[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The public will have a chance to hear from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Chief John Butler and Police Chief Kevin Davis during an online public-safety forum to be held Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. by the McLean Citizens Association (MCA).
The public-safety chiefs will talk about their top challenges and priorities, new initiatives they have undertaken in the last year or two, hiring-and-retention challenges and employee morale.
Davis and Butler also will identify how the police and fire services are being affected by the growth in the Tysons area and detail actions being taken to ensure service levels in other areas of McLean are not diminished. They also will identify ways local residents can guard against harm from fire and crime.
In addition, Davis will talk about school-resource officers and the role they play in keeping the county’s public-school children safe.
There will be a question-and-answer period at the end of the program. Those who have questions they would like the chiefs to address should send them to info@mcleancitizens.com.
There is no charge for attendance. Registration is required to attend via Zoom. Register by clicking on “Event” on MCA’s Website at mca-va.clubexpress.com. Registered guests will receive a confirmation and Zoom login instructions. Registration is not required to view the live-streamed event at www.facebook.com/mcleancitizens.
