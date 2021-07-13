[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna police are investigating break-ins at two vape shops that occurred minutes apart on July 4.
Officers responded at 4:04 a.m. to a reported burglary at Tobacco & Vape King, 332 Maple Ave., W. Upon arrival, they found the glass front door of the business had been smashed and the persons involved had fled the scene. An employee reported cash boxes, cigarettes and vaping cartridges had been taken.
Because of that burglary, officers also checked the House of Vape, 141 Church St., N.W., and found that someone had smashed one of the double-paned windows to the business, but were unable to gain entry to the store.
Security video showed the incident occurred just a few minutes before the burglary at Tobacco & Vape King, police said.
In addition, Someone forced entry into Oakton Cigars & More, 2946-Q, Chain Bridge Road, on July 4 at 2:15 a.m. and took property, Fairfax County police said.
