Fairfax County police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a reported sexual assault of a woman in Tysons on March 3.
County police dispatched officers to the 1500 block of Cornerside Boulevard on March 4 for a report of a sexual assault on the previous day.
The victim had been sitting on a bench around 4 p.m. that day when unknown man approached her, engaged her in conversation and then allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.
The woman screamed and was able to leave. As she walked away, the man continued to follow her, police said. A bystander saw the man following her and escorted her inside a business.
As detectives from the police department’s Major Crimes Bureau were working on the case, the man was seen in the area again on Mar. 12. Officers responded and took into custody Mohamed Souidi, of no fixed address.
Authorities have charged Souidi with object sexual penetration and abduction and are holding him without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
Detectives continue to investigate this case and are asking for the public’s help. Considering the time and location of the assault, detectives believe there may have been people in the area who unknowingly witnessed this crime, police said.
