On Aug. 30 at 12:50 p.m., officers responded to Cunningham Park Elementary School for a report of a suspicious person who possibly had a gun and was pointing it at students, Vienna police said.
Upon investigation, officers determined that no firearm was present, but that the man had picked up a metal object and pointed it at students.
Officers searched the vicinity for the suspect, and later were dispatched to the Vienna Town Green, where a person matching the description of the suspect was bathing in the park’s water feature, police said.
The suspect, a 42-year-old man of no fixed address, was transported to the Fairfax County Police Department and charged with drunk in public and brandishing within 1,000 feet of a school, police said.
During booking, a fingerprint search revealed that there was an active warrant out for the man (under a different name) in the city of Alexandria, charging him with indecent exposure.
The warrant was served on the suspect, who also was formally banned from all Fairfax County Public Schools property.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.