A local man was using the self-service kiosk inside the Vienna Post Office, 200 Lawyers Road, N.W., on March 26 at 4:37 p.m. when another male customer came in and reportedly pushed the victim out of the way so he could use the kiosk.
When the victim confronted the aggressor, the suspect allegedly punched him and left the post office, police said.
The suspect was not in the area when officers arrived. The victim was not injured during the incident, authorities said.
