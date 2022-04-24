An employee at McDonald’s, 544 Maple Ave., W., on April 18 at 4:30 a.m. requested assistance from Vienna police regarding a man who was refusing to leave the premises.
When officers arrived, the man agreed to leave the restaurant. The employee requested that the man be banned from the restaurant.
The officer told the man he would be charged with trespassing if he returned to the property.
