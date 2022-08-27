A resident living on Oak Vale Court told Vienna police on Aug. 22 at 7 a.m. that someone had called him and identified himself as an employee of the resident’s bank.
The caller informed the resident of a supposedly fraudulent charge of $10,000 on his bank card, and asked him to purchase several gift cards to fix the issue.
The resident did not suffer any financial loss due to this incident, being able to cancel his bank card before any charges were made, police said.
