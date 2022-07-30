Vienna police officers on July 24 at 7:10 p.m. responded to the report of an unconscious man in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck at Lullaby Lane and Harmony Drive, S.E.
Police found the man slumped over the console with the vehicle’s engine running and doors locked. Officers repeatedly attempted to wake the man and gain entry to the vehicle to check on his well-being.
The driver abruptly woke up and ignored the officers’ commands, then allegedly accelerated sharply toward one of the officers, almost striking him, before fleeing the scene.
While fleeing, the driver struck another motorist’s vehicle and again continued to flee, police said. Rescue personnel transported the struck vehicle’s two occupants to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers went to the magistrate’s office and obtained four felony warrants for the suspect. On July 25 at 6:20 a.m., city of Fairfax police officers apprehended the suspect on unrelated charges.
Fairfax police notified Vienna officers, who served the suspect with felony warrants. Authorities have charged the 31-year-old Manassas man with assault on a police officer, hit-and-run and two counts of eluding police.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
