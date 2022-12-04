A resident living in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive, N.E., told Vienna police on Nov. 30 at 5:27 p.m. that there was a person inside a vacant house that was under construction.
Officers located the man in the home and arrested him.
Police took the 40-year-old Manassas man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with breaking and entering and released him on an unsecured bond.
