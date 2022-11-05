A Vienna police officer on Oct. 30 at 2:23 a.m. observed a driver commit several traffic offenses in the 300 block of Maple Avenue, W., and initiated a traffic stop.
Upon interacting with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment, police said.
Police arrested the driver after he failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests.
During the arrest, the driver allegedly began to resist officers’ directions and attempted to assault them. The officers found narcotics, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession, police said.
Police took the 33-year-old Manassas man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he consented to a blood test. Authorities later charged the driver with driving under the influence and obstructing justice.
